Alice T. Baskey, 86, retired elementary school teacher

July 19, 1931 – June 13, 2018

Alice T. Baskey, a retired elementary school teacher, died last Wednesday in the McAuley Residence, Town of Tonawanda, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 86.

Born at home in Cheektowaga, the youngest of three children, Alice Szalecki attended Pine Hill Elementary School and St. Adalbert’s School.

She was a 1949 graduate of Villa Maria Academy and as a teen worked at Lippes Bakery. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State Teachers College in 1953.

After starting her career at Pine Hill Elementary, she began in the Lackawanna schools in 1959. A fifth- and sixth-grade social studies teacher at Washington Elementary School, she retired in 1982.

In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed tennis, bicycle riding, reading and traveling. They took three cruises and visited Europe and the Caribbean. They also were avid pinochle players at the West Seneca Senior Center and later at the Town of Tonawanda Senior Center.

Her husband of 62 years, Gerald L. “Jerry,” an attorney, died in 2017.

Survivors include a son, Michael E.; a daughter, Patricia Dowling; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, in St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 565 East Park Drive, Town of Tonawanda.