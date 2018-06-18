37-year-old man killed in one-car crash in Genesee County

A Genesee County man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-car crash on Skye Road in the Town of Alabama, the State Police said.

Morey Ground Jr., 37, of Basom, died at the scene of the crash. He was driving eastbound on Skye when his car left the roadway on a curve, he over-corrected and then his car crossed both lanes of traffic and left the south shoulder of the road, striking a tree, police said.

Ground was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.