Daemen, Cheektowaga studio offer fitness and adaptive fitness classes this summer

Cheektowaga fitness trainer Shannon L. Hockwater in the coming weeks will offer cardio-strength classes for adults and an adaptive fitness program for those aged 12 to 21.

The adult summer group fitness class will run from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. through July on Mondays and Wednesdays in the Academic and Wellness Center on the Damen College, at Main Street and Amherstdale Road in Snyder. It will focus on cardio and resistance training using high intensity interval training (HIIT) with an aim to decrease weight, blood pressure and percent body fat.

An adaptive fitness program will run from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays for the next six weeks at Shannon’s Fitness & Dance, 247 Cayuga Road, Suite B. Those who attend will learn the basics of strength training, using body weight and band resistance techniques to help improve core stability, metabolism, muscle tone, and overall stability, strength and range of motion.

Both sessions cost $15 per class.

Hockwater, owner of Shannon’s Fitness and Dance, is an International Sports Conditioning Association master trainer and certified group and personal fitness trainer. She also is a lecturer in the Health, Nutrition & Dietetics Department at SUNY Buffalo State, and teaches epidemiology in the Master of Public Health Program at Daemen.

For more information on either program, call 259-2639 or visit shannonsfitnessdance.com.

