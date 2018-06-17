ZABEL, Peter Paul, Sr.

ZABEL - Peter Paul, Sr. Born April 29, 1936; a member of the Timber Pines community Spring Hill, FL and Wilson, NY native passed at the age of 81 on March 21st 2018. Beloved husband of 61 years to Diane (Duquin) Zabel, father to Cheryl Zabel Niagara Falls, NY, Peter Jr. (Kathy) Zabel Youngstown, NY and Frederick W. (Kim) Zabel IV Clarence, NY and Melissa (Michael) Murphy Lewiston, NY. Grandfather to Meahgan and Kelly Murphy, Zachary, Kelsey and Matthew Zabel. He leaves behind a devoted extended family. Brother; Dale (Louise) Zabel, Sister; Joy (Zabel) Rapp, Sister and brother in laws Joyce & Butch Irving, Carol & James Beaver and David Bening, along with many, nieces and nephews, 1954 Bennett High School graduate. He worked for the family businesses Zabel Food Products. In 1972 started an investment business ILICOB Sales Corporation that was in operation for over 30 years. He was a devoted member of the Wilson, NY Lions Club with 50 years of service. Peter's life was one of commitment; to his family, his work, volunteerism and many friendships. His smile will be missed by all that knew him. A memorial service to celebrate Peters life will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church 6167 Walmore Rd Sanborn, NY on Saturday June 23rd, beginning at 11:00 A.M. The family request is that in lieu of flowers, that friends and family consider a donation to Hph HOSPICE, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, FL 34667