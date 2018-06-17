YEATES, Greg

YEATES - Greg Born June 22, 1949 and passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2017, while awaiting a kidney transplant. Dear brother of Dr. Nancy J. Yeates (Jerry Dennis), Timothy T. Yeates and the late Debra A. Yeates. Beloved uncle of Meagan Y. Dennis and Jeremiah T. Dennis; son of the late Lt. Thomas G. Yeates (Buffalo Fire Dept.) and the late Dolores E. "Babe" Yeates. A celebration of Greg's life will be held on Saturday, June 23rd from 3-5 PM at Eddie Brady's Tavern, 97 Genesee Street, Downtown, Buffalo. Greg was a career salesman for several WNY companies and he was an avid golfer who leaves behind many friends and golf buddies. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com