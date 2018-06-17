Woman walks to police station to report she was assaulted

A woman who may have suffered a broken jaw walked about a quarter of a mile to the police station early Sunday to report that she'd been attacked.

Police charged her acquaintance, Joseph Judd, 28, of Allegany St. with assault, harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

The victim told police that Judd punched her in the face, threw her on a bed where he continued to punch her and then choked her and put a hand over her face to block her from breathing, police said.

She then walked to the A District headquarters at 1847 South Park Ave. to report the matter about 1 a.m. Police said they had an ambulance take her to Erie County Medical Center.