WINIARSKI, Denise M. (Block)

WINIARSKI - Denise M. (nee Block)

Suddenly, June 14, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY; daughter of the late Frederick Block and Irma and Peter Hall; beloved wife of David J.; dear mother of Nicholas (Ashley) Block; nana of Hayli, Emilia and Logan Block; stepmom of Michelle (Edward) Schroeder, Jeffrey (Bridget) Winiarski, Scott (Amy) Winiarski, Kelly Winiarski and Kenneth Winiarski (Amanda); dear sister of Deborah (Dominic) Dispenza and Patricia Block; also survived by six additional grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Tuesday at 8:30 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 and in St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present Monday 4:00-8:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Denise was an Administrative Assistant at University Presbyterian Church.