WILLIAMS, Nettie (Katsock)

WILLIAMS - Nettie (nee Katsock)

June 15, 2018, at age 85. Beloved wife of Edward K. Williams, Jr.; devoted mother of Faye Browning; loving grandmother of Nicholas and Steven Browning. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at the Chapel of Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com