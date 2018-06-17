WILD, Joseph G. "Stag"

WILD - Joseph G. "Stag"

Of Lancaster, NY, June 15, 2018, beloved husband of the late Joan C. (nee Aguglia); loving father of Karen (Mike) Knauber, Diane (Jack) Maryniewski, Joseph (Dawn), Michael, Steven (Rachel) and Brian (Kimberly); grandfather of 15; great-grandfather of nine; son of the late Charles and the late Patricia; brother of Kathy Kingsley, James (Jean) and the late Chuck, late Patricia and the late Jerry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish (fornerly St. James) Depew, NY, Thursday morning at 9:30. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com