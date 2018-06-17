WESTON, Adele M. (Widrzynski)

June 15, 2018, of Amherst, NY. Beloved wife of Ronald S. Weston; dearest mother of Lynette (Richard) Roth, Kevin (Andrew Mills) Weston; dear grandmother of Tyler, Collin and Connor Roth; sister of Florence (Frank) Maciejewski, late Dorothy (late Robert Schmitt) Kula; survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.