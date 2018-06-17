WEIDNER, John S.

WEIDNER - John S. April 15, 2018, age 63. Beloved son of the late John E. and Arlene L. (nee Gugino) Weidner; dear brother of Nancy (Paul) Banas, Sheryl (Edward) Jaquays, Peter Weidner and Brian J. (Cathryn) Weidner; uncle of Courtenay Martin, Lindsay Jaquays, Hillary Banas, Tiffany Banas, Corey Weidner, Karli Weidner and the late Kiley Jaquays; great-uncle of Jacob Martin. There will be no prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held Friday June 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins). Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WNY DDSO, 1200 East & West Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. Share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com