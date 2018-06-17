Weekend in Review: New priest allegations, swarm of bees at Southgate Plaza, Sabres prepare for draft and more
Allegations surface against Buffalo Diocese priest on leave since 2015
New allegations have surfaced about the Rev. Dennis A. Fronczak, who was removed in 2015 from a Lancaster parish due to an allegation of inappropriate behavior with a child. He was also the target of similar complaints decades ago at two other parishes.
•••
Swarm of bees quelled after engulfing SUV at Southgate Plaza
In a bizarre scene at Southgate Plaza in West Seneca, a queen bee got stuck in a car's grille, leading a large swarm of honeybees to surround the SUV. One bystander said, "The whole front bumper of the woman’s car was filled with bees."
•••
Man killed after crashing custom car in East Aurora
A man driving a custom 1920s open car died after he lost control and struck a safety rail on Route 400 in East Aurora.
•••
Caputo amends testimony to say a Russian offered dirt on Clinton
East Aurora-based Republican operative Michael Caputo said Sunday that he wants to amend a House intelligence panel testimony he gave last year. Caputo told The Buffalo News that he simply forgot about a May 2016 exchange where he helped connect a Russian who was offering "dirt" on Hillary Clinton with Roger Stone, a Trump campaign adviser.
•••
Key to development: Sabres need to find success through NHL Draft, not just at the top
As the NHL Draft begins on Friday, Sabres GM Jason Botterill says after the team takes Rasmus Dahlin with the No. 1 pick, he wants to change his strategy for later rounds. In recent years, the team's development model after Round 1 has been flawed.
•••
Police: Walmart shopper was victim of pushy church members, not attempted kidnappers
An incident at a North Tonawanda Walmart went viral last week after a woman thought she was being kidnapped from the store. Police have investigated and concluded the woman was frightened by overzealous members of a religious group.
•••
Smiles at the Juneteenth Parade
The Juneteenth celebration drew a record crowd on Saturday for the parade and festival in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
