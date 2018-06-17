Weekend in Review: New priest allegations, swarm of bees at Southgate Plaza, Sabres prepare for draft and more

The last weekend of spring is in the books and rain is forecast for Monday. Here are some stories you may have missed from over the weekend.

New allegations have surfaced about the Rev. Dennis A. Fronczak, who was removed in 2015 from a Lancaster parish due to an allegation of inappropriate behavior with a child. He was also the target of similar complaints decades ago at two other parishes.

In a bizarre scene at Southgate Plaza in West Seneca, a queen bee got stuck in a car's grille, leading a large swarm of honeybees to surround the SUV. One bystander said, "The whole front bumper of the woman’s car was filled with bees."

A man driving a custom 1920s open car died after he lost control and struck a safety rail on Route 400 in East Aurora.

East Aurora-based Republican operative Michael Caputo said Sunday that he wants to amend a House intelligence panel testimony he gave last year. Caputo told The Buffalo News that he simply forgot about a May 2016 exchange where he helped connect a Russian who was offering "dirt" on Hillary Clinton with Roger Stone, a Trump campaign adviser.

As the NHL Draft begins on Friday, Sabres GM Jason Botterill says after the team takes Rasmus Dahlin with the No. 1 pick, he wants to change his strategy for later rounds. In recent years, the team's development model after Round 1 has been flawed.

An incident at a North Tonawanda Walmart went viral last week after a woman thought she was being kidnapped from the store. Police have investigated and concluded the woman was frightened by overzealous members of a religious group.

The Juneteenth celebration drew a record crowd on Saturday for the parade and festival in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

