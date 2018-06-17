WALGATE, Lawrence L., Sr.

WALGATE - Lawrence L., Sr. Of Depew, NY, June 14, 2018, at age 87, beloved husband of the late Ethel (nee Crowe); loving father of Lawrence L. (Lisa) Walgate, Jr. and Katherine Taylor; devoted grandfather of seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by his sister, Edna Denneville, and two brothers, Teddy and Buddy; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), on Saturday, June 30th, from 10 AM-1 PM. Funeral Services and Military Honors at 1 PM immediately following visitation. Mr. Walgate was a Korean War Army Veteran and was retired from Dunlop Tire. Donations to WNY Alzheimer's Assn. appreciated. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com