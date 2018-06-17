VITO, Arthur F. "Art"

VITO - Arthur F. "Art"

Entered into rest on June 16, 2018, at 86, of Amherst, NY. Art retired from City of Buffalo as Superintendent of Streets, beloved husband of Bessie (nee Kleiman) Vito; loving father of Deborah (Michael) Thompson, Rhonda (John) Trifilo, Sandra (Mark) Carlucci, Jodi (David) Militello, Pamela (Angelo) DeRossi and the late Anthony "Tony"(Cindy) Vito; cherished Papa of Jaime (Chris) DelRegno, Michael (Ashley) Thompson, Deanna (Rick) Tringali, Julie Vito, Alexandria, Mark Carlucci, Arthur Trifilo, Nicholas, Gianna Militello, Angelo and Nino DeRossi; Great-Papa of Anthony, Isabella DelRegno, Gino, Samantha Thompson and Anthony Tringali; son of the late Anthony and Maria (nee Bucci) Vito; brother of the late Nicholas (the late Agnes) Vito; brother-in-law of Rae (the late Albert) Heller; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Parish on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. If desired, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 101 John James Audubon Pkwy., Amherst, NY 14228. Please share your condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com