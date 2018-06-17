Victim knocked out by punch thrown on Chippewa; Ohio man charged

A punch thrown on Chippewa Street led to a criminal charge for one man and a serious injury for the victim, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police he was leaving a fight inside the establishment known as Venu, at 75 W. Chippewa, when he was hit from behind and knocked unconscious around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said the victim, who resides in Niagara County, was left with a swollen jaw and right eye, and blood flowing from his nose and mouth.

Facing a felony charge of assault is John R. Hernon, who police said is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 280 pounds. He resides in Warren, Ohio, police reported.