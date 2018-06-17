URBANIAK, Edmund M. "Edziu"

Of North Tonawanda, Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the age of 71. Husband of the late Lynette (nee Grosskopf) Urbaniak; dearest father of David (Nicole) Urbaniak and Marty (Cheryl) Urbaniak; son of the late Edmund S. and Eleanor (nee Cudzilo) Urbaniak; loving brother of Jo Hewitt; also survived by many cousins and friends. Edmund was an avid fisherman, huntsman and Boston Red Sox fan. He was a man of few words with many hidden talents. Edmund's body was donated to the U.B. School Anatomical Gift Program. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. A Celebration of life in Edziu's honor will be held SUNDAY, JUNE 24 from 2-4 PM at the STEPHEN SIKORA POST, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. Arrangements by the SABER FUNERAL HOME (6920271).