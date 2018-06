TREANOR, Mary Agnes (Dill)

June 5, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; sister of Rev. Edwin Dill S.T.; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's in Swormville, Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY.