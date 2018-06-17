Rainbow Bridge employees turn to police to curb Bridge toll-skipper

Niagara Falls Bridge Commission employees tell police that a woman has passed through tolls on the Rainbow Bridge nine times over the past year without paying any tolls.

Since Aug. 11, 2017, the woman has run up a $42.75 tab for unpaid tolls, according to reports filed with police. On her most recent trip across the bridge on Friday morning, toll collectors asked her for her driver's license, which the woman left behind when leaving – again without paying the required tolls.

Police plan to use the information obtained from that document track down the 32-year-old woman and make her pay up.