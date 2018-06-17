Things to do in Western New York: June 18

7 p.m. at Sportsmen's Tavern (326 Amherst St.). Cost is $7 at the door.

The second installment in a monthly series that finds Buffalo News music critic Jeff Miers joined by co-host Anita West of 97 Rock will focus on the game-changing modal jazz milestone "Kind of Blue."

Miers and West will lead a discussion of the album, spin some key cuts - on gorgeous blue vinyl, no less! - and then turn things over to a specially curated collection of area musicians, who will interpret the album. (Saxophonist Jay Moynihan, trumpeter Jim Bohm, pianist Bobby Jones, bassist Declan Miers and percussionist Tim Webb.)

6 to 8 p.m. at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park (Naval Park Cove.). Free to attend.

The Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park will hold an event to announce its summer event season and improvement plans on Monday, with live music from the Buffalo Dolls, which performs hits from the '40s, '50s and '60s. News reporter Jonathan Epstein detailed some of the expected upgrades, which include a proposed four-story building, here. - Ben Tsujimoto

10 p.m. at Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.). Free to attend.

Begin the week with karaoke at Thin Man, the Elmwood Avenue brewery that's taken steps toward becoming a legitimate music venue. Service industry workers receive $1 off all beers, plus reduced price shots of various whiskeys. The emcee for the evening is ToneBone. - Ben Tsujimoto