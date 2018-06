TAYLOR-PRICE, Heather Lynn

TAYLOR-PRICE - Heather Lynn Of Amherst, entered into rest June 12, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Sword of The Spirit Ministries, 300 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, on Monday from 10-11 AM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com