SUCKOW - Lester R., Sr. Of South Wales, NY. June 9, 2018. Beloved husband of Marion R. (Abbott) Suckow; dearest father of Diana L. (Robert) Kazmierczak, Lester R. Suckow, Jr., Roger S. (late Noemi) Suckow and Bonnie L. (Kevin) Irish; grandfather of Sammantha (Andrew) Hill, Lacey (Ryan) Farish, Jacob Fisher, Brandon, Sydni and Connor Suckow; great-grandfather of Ryan, Sean, Brendan, Kloe, Ian and Logan. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com