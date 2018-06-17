SPERDUTI, Robert

SPERDUTI, Robert - Dad, my hero, my shining star, my wonderful Dad, You gave me so much love and joy; always giving, never selfish. You and Mom were my best friends. We were so close and did everything together. There was not a day we did not talk or do something together. There's not a minute of the day I don't think of you and all we shared together. We turned to you for everything; a wise, gentle, kind man, my Dad. It's lonely without you and Mom. My heart is broken and will never mend. Your memories always in my heart and thoughts. Thank you for being a wonderful Dad and Grampa. LOVE, MARY CATHERINE, MATTHEW AND MICHAEL