SOLLITTO, Thomas

SOLLITTO - Thomas Of East Rochester, formerly of Buffalo, entered into rest June 6, 2018; loving son of the late Gaetano and Elizabeth (nee Ferraro) Sollitto; beloved nephew of Roberta (late Joseph) Carlisi, Mary Louise (Leonard) Lelito and Helen (Robert) Ferraro-Zaffram; also survived by many cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo, on Saturday morning (June 23) at 9:30 AM. If desired, memorials in Thomas' name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com