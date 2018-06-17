SOKOL, Thaddeus N.

SOKOL - Thaddeus N. June 15, 2018, beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Nowak) for 67 years; devoted father of Robert (Gail), William (Denise), Steven, Michael (Ann) and the late John Sokol; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner of South Ogden) Monday from 4-8 PM. Mr. Sokol was a Navy veteran of WWII and was a life member of the Amvets Post No. 45 and the D.A.V. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church on Tuesday at 9 AM (please assemble at church). Share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com