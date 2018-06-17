SMITH, Barbara A.

SMITH - Barbara A. June 12, 2018, District Missionary of the Rhema District, Church of God in Christ, WNY, Second. Wake and Service to be held Thursday, June 21, 11 AM and 12 Noon, C. H. McCoy Convention Center, 653 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY. She leaves to cherish her memory, granddaughter, Cierra V. Young; three sisters-in-law, Mamie Doggett, Annie Hooks and Pamela Hooks; host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Auspices EXODUS GARDEN FUNERAL HOME, 605 Masten Ave.