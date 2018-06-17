SLOBODZIAN, Olga (Ruzylo)

June 16, 2018, age 93. Beloved wife of the late James Slobodzian; loving mother of Terry (Diana) Slobodzian; cherished grandmother of Lucianne and Kaua; dear sister of the late Theodore (Betty) Ruzylo; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com