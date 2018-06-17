Shed fire in Niagara Falls blamed on neighborhood kids

NIAGARA FALLS – A 13th Street man told police he suspects neighborhood kids of setting fire to his storage shed Friday afternoon.

Someone broke into the shed shortly before 6 p.m., police said, and knocked over a gasoline can before setting fire to the flammable liquid. The homeowner noticed smoke and called 911. Damage to the shed was contained largely to the floor and was estimated at about $200, according to reports.

The victim told police he found a cellular telephone in an alley behind his home after the fire and turned it over to authorities, believing it may have belonged to one of the arsonists.