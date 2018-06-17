SENKER, Helen C. (Rzeszutek)

June 16, 2018, loving wife of the late Daniel Senker; cherished mother of David (Frances) and Susan; devoted grandmother of Fred, Joseph, and Michael Crimi; great-grandmother of Kayla, Annamarie, Sophia, Alyssa, Nina, Taresa, Joseph, Michael and Francesca; great-greatgrandmother of Autumn; dear sister of the late Stephania (late Joseph) Dziedzic, Walter (late Emily) Rzeszutek, Henry (late Charlotte) Rzeszutek, Stanley (late Helen) Rzeszutek, Florence (late Leonard) Jakubowski; Stephen (late Helen) Resutek, Edwin (late Theresa) Rzeszutek, Daniel (Dorothy) Resutek and Norbert (Anna) Rzeszutek; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) where a funeral service will be held Tuesday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josaphat's Church at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com