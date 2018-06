SCHUTZ, Angela M. (Croglio)

June 13, 2018, at the age of 80. Beloved mother of Lisa S. (Anthony) Anselmo; dear sister of Cathy Gurney and the late Janie Croglio and Nancy DeRose. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.