SCHLICHT, Mary D. (Garvey)

SCHLICHT - Mary D. (nee Garvey)

Of Lancaster, NY, June 14, 2018 at the age of 98, beloved wife of the late Kermit Schlicht; dear mother of Thomas (Diana), Dr. Suzanne (Dr. Alan) Aquilina and James (Jan Barnes) Schlicht; grandmother of Amy (Douglas) Turner, Brian (Julie) Schlicht, Bethany (Jason) Aquilina Brez and Lindsay (John) Levert; also survived by nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Katherine (late Howard) Niebergall and Gertrude (late Ford) West. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Gonzaga RC Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY Friday, June 22nd, at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Response to Love Center, 130 Kosciuszko St., Buffalo, NY 14212 or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Mrs. Schlicht was a lifetime member of the Cleveland Hill Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com