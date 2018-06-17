SCACCIA, Lillian "Lynn" (Leonard)

SCACCIA - Lillian "Lynn"

(nee Leonard)

June 13, 2018. Beloved wife of 64 years to Carmelo Scaccia; sister of the late Phyllis Hallock, Gordon Leonard and Elizabeth Francoforte; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Services will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Canisius High School. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com