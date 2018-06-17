Swarm of bees quelled after engulfing SUV at Southgate Plaza

Did someone say save the bees?

Hundreds of honeybees swarmed an SUV on Saturday evening in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca after a queen bee got stuck in the car’s grille, in danger of being squished.

A local beekeeper was called to the rescue, said Town of Tonawanda resident Bethany B. Desmond-Weitz, who was there to get dinner with her son at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The whole front bumper of the woman’s car was filled with bees,” Desmond-Weitz said on Sunday. Upon lifting the hood, the beekeeper also found the SUV’s engine filled with insects. A photo of the strange incident went viral online.

HONEY UNDER THE HOOD? Josiah sent us this picture of bees swarming an SUV in Southgate Plaza this afternoon. Posted by News 4 WIVB Buffalo on Saturday, June 16, 2018

Desmond-Weitz said the bees were trying to protect the queen, and weren’t stinging the beekeeper, who shoveled the bees into a box without the protection of a plastic suit.

She and her son left the plaza at about 8 p.m., and she said people were still getting bees out of the car.

Justin O’Hara, an employee of the Applebee’s in Southgate Plaza, helped the beekeeper. O’Hara said they could not remove the queen bee, but helped many of the other insects.

“They figured, ‘Bees are dying, (so) might as well save them,’” Desmond-Weitz said.