SAVA, Patrick A.

SAVA - Patrick A. Of St. Petersburg, FL at 33 years, suddenly, June 6, 2018. Patrick was born in Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of Frank A. Sava and Robin McMullen; dear brother of Frank J. (Ann Marie) Sava, Shauna K. Sava and Tyler F. Sava; uncle of Lauren, Erica and Liam. Friends may call at by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday (June 21) 4-6 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com