Rybakov wins second Sargent & Collins tennis title

Alex Rybakov of Coral Springs, Fla., won the singles title at the Sargent & Collins, LLP Men’s $25,000 Futures championship for the second year in a row Sunday.|

The TCU senior, 21, walked away with the title when his opponent Deiton Baughman retired in the second set. Rybakov had won the first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (5) and was leading in the second, 3-1, when the match ended.

Baughman, a 22-year-old pro from Carson, Calif., injured his back in the third game of the second set. After treatment he attempted to continued and started the fourth game, but could not go on an retired.

Rybakov swept through the tournament at the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville losing only one of the 11 sets he played.

That was in the quarterfinals on Friday against Mateo Nicolas Martinez, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) and 6-3. That turned out to be the most difficult match of the tournament Rybakov, a native of Plainview on Long Island.

Last year, Rybakov defeated Naoki Nakagawa of Japan, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1, in the title match.

Sunday was the third time Rybakov faced Baughman in Futures Tournament competition. Baughman won the previous meeting, 7-5, 6-1, on hard court in March of 2015. The year before Rybakov won, 7-5, 6-4, on clay as Sunday’s match was.

Baughman turned pro at 18 after turning down a scholarship offer from the University of Southern California. Later, Baughman served as a volunteer assistant coach in tennis at USC.

The Futures Tour moves on to Rochester this week for the $15,000 LB Futures Tournament named in the memory of Linda Bogdan. Bogdan, the daughter of the late Buffalo Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr., was a scout for the Bills before her death. The sponsors of the tournament at The Tennis Club of Rochester are Mary Wilson, Ralph’s widow, and Edith "Dee Dee" Wilson, Ralph’s daughter.