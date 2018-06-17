RATH, Robert C.

RATH - Robert C. Passed away June 1, 2018, after a short illness, at age 92. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Ralyea) Rath. Dear father of Joanne, Mary Louise, Robert H. (Manoelita), William (Sally), Caroline, John (Elaine) and Paul (Lalisa). Loving grandfather of John (Brooke), Katherine, Emily, Carolyn, Eleanor, Adam, Fiona and great-grandfather of Wesley. Brother of Joan Webster. Friends may call Thursday, June 21, 4-8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Interment services in Acacia Park Cemetery will be held privately. Bob was a longtime resident of Kenmore and worked in the human resources field for many years at Bethlehem Steel and later at Tops Markets. He was a Veteran of WWII, proudly serving on the USS Sicily escort carrier in the Pacific. He was also a life member of the U.S. Navy Seabee Veterans of America. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. For online condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com