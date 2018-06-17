QUIGLEY, Joan (Burke)

April 20, 1926 to March 22, 2018, formerly of Buffalo, passed away peacefully in Sarasota, FL. She is survived by three children, Kathleen (Thomas) Cleary, Christine (the late James) Sanders and John (the late Nancy) Quigley; she is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Tuesday morning, June 19th at 10 o'clock in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com