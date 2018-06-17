POTTS, Gerald K.

June 14, 2018, age 85. Beloved husband of the late Lynn (nee Atwill) Potts; loving father of Melinda (Scott) Quigg, Christen (Mark) Weaver and Carolyn (Paul) Sullivan; cherished grandfather of Haleigh and Hunter Quigg, Andrew Weaver, Max, Caitlyn and Jack Sullivan; caring brother of James Potts and Marlene Abadie; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 29, 2018 at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made to St. Joseph University Parish, Buffalo, NY or Holloway Memorial Chapel, 1025 Point Abino Road South, Ridgeway, ON, Canada L0S 1N0. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com