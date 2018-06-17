Police charge cyclist who kept his camera rolling

A man who insisted on video recording a woman and her child as they walked down a North Buffalo street Saturday afternoon now faces a felony charge of unlawful surveillance, Buffalo police said.

Aaron Jackson, 31, who police said has no current address, pedaled his bicycle after the woman and her 12-year-old daughter, recording them on his cellphone and asking questions of the girl, the woman told police. When the mother and daughter arrived at the home of a friend on Toledo Place, the homeowner told Jackson to leave but he refused, according to the police report.

Officers charged the man with unlawful surveillance, though the charge usually applies to the act of surreptitiously recording someone without their consent in places where they have an expectation of privacy.