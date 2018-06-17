PALYA, Lawrence A.

PALYA - Lawrence A. Of Buffalo, NY. June 6, 2018. Dearest father of Christopher M. (Debra) Palya; grandfather of Samantha L. Palya; survived by six brothers, one sister and predeceased by one brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY, Friday, June 22, 2018 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross. Mr. Palya was retired from the Courier Express and the Bethlehem Steel Corporation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com