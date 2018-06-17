PAGE, Richard E.

PAGE - Richard E. June 12, 2018. Beloved husband of Karen L. Page (nee Hedlund); dear father of Lisa J. (Randy) Wdowka, Eric E. (Kerrie) Page; proud papa of Kayla, Morgan, Emilee, and Kelley; brother of Sandra (David) Gelwicks; brother-in-law of Gary (Connee) Hedlund, Gayle Bersani, and Linda Bewley. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 PM, at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Good Shepherd Parish, Saint Augustine Worship Site 8700 Goodrich Road, Clarence Center, on Wednesday, June 27th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or to the Dick Page CEL '91 Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o UB Foundation P.O. Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226-0900.. Share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com