ORAZIO, Francis

ORAZIO - Francis June 8, 2018, in Brockton, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY, at age 54. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 23, 2018 at 10 AM at Holy Cross Church, Buffalo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass. Arrangements by the FANTAUZZI FUNERAL HOME, Fredonia, NY.