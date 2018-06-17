OLIVER, Jonathan Connor

Of Lake View, NY at peace June 14, 2018 after a long struggle with addiction. Cherished son of Bruce and Dawn (nee Dusza) Oliver; loving brother of Mallory, Hunter and Evan Oliver; dear grandson of Kathleen (late John) Dusza and the late Alice and late Theologos Bennis; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where funeral services will immediately follow at 7 pm.