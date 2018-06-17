NICLO, Robert J.

NICLO - Robert J. June 14, 2018, age 88. Beloved husband of Marlene D. (nee Schwartz) and the late Jeanette (nee Tripi) Niclo; loving father of Debra (David) Wiesmore, Susan (David) Wright, Annette (John) Kirwan and the late Robert (Catherine) Niclo; caring step-father of Scott (Deborah), Gary and Jeffrey Ross; cherished grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Maria (late Russell) Valenti, Betty (late Victor) Boltez and predeceased by one sister and three brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 57 Center Avenue, North Tonawanda at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com