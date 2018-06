NEWMAN, Carl G., Sr.

Newman - Carl G., Sr.

June 11, 2018. Beloved husband of Millie (nee Hilliker); dear father of Bonnie (Tim) Wagner, Carl, Jr., Nelson (Robin) Newman, JoAnne (Tom) Knupfer and the late Raymond and Ronnie Newman; Papa of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; survived by siblings, nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.