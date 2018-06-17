MOSS-MOTLEY, Evelyn M.

MOSS-MOTLEY - Evelyn M. Entered peacefully into rest June 12, 2018; wife of the late Cecil J. Motley; loving mother of Karen P. Dudley, Deborah V. Ejimfor and Dexter W. (Rosalind) Moss; predeceased by one daughter, Cynthia E. Moss; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of 11; sister of Anna Grace Robinson; survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Wake 11 AM Wednesday, Funeral 12 Noon at Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church held at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.