MINTON, Warren E. "Tobe"

Age 81, of Delevan, died June 7, 2018. Beloved husband of June (nee Calkins) Minton; father of Dale (Nancy) Minton, Suzanne Turk, Patricia (Dale) Hoffman, Lisa (Christopher) White; brother of Donald (Diane) Minton and Wayne (Wendy) Minton, his twin; also survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and eight nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. Graveside services will be held Saturday June 23 at 10 am in Delevan Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Delevan Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 218, Delevan, 14042. Arrangements by W.S. DAVIS, INC., Arcade. Online register book may be found at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.