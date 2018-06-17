MINKOFF, Robert A., Ph.D

MINKOFF - Robert A., Ph.D On June 14, 2018. Beloved husband of Cecile Minkoff. Devoted father of Sadie, Hannah, Avi, Shirah, Zev and Naomi Pearl. Brother of Arnold (Nancy) Minkoff. Grandfather of Hedi, Evan, Gavi, and Lily. Also survived by niece Jaclyn Goldin and nephew David Minkoff, extended family and many loving friends. Graveside service will be held Friday at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ 07652. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 10 AM from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bobby's memory are to be made to Kehillat Ohr Tzion, 879 Hopkins Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221, Hospice Foundation of Buffalo. Family guestbook available to be found at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com