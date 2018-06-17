MEINDL, Constance Z.

MEINDL - Constance Z. Of Hamburg, passed peacefully on June 14, 2018. Wife of the late Arthur J. Meindl; beloved mother of Anna Marie Gray, Carlos Hennings, Rosa Tutuska, and Paul and Eric Meindl; as well as many grandchildren. Visitation at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg on Tuesday at 10 AM.