MEHLS - William E. June 14, 2018, of Town of Tonawanda, NY, age 92; beloved husband of the late Jeanne (Day) Mehls; dear father of William (Patricia Neprud-Mehls) Mehls III, Katherine (Antonio Dias) Mehls, Susan (Ricardo Garfalo) Mehls and Carol (Kenneth) Stuff; loving grandfather of William IV, Elizabeth, Kaia, Ian, Patrick and Reed. Friends may call Thursday June 21st, 9:30-11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2669 Sheridan Dr., where Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow with Military Honors in Elmlawn Memorial Park. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com