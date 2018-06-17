McCARTHY, John E.

McCARTHY - John E. Of Blasdell, entered into rest on June 14, 2018; beloved husband of the late Mary Freda (nee Gibson) McCarthy; devoted father of Michael (Annmarie) McCarthy, Patricia (Michael) Margerum, Patrick (Melanie) McCarthy and the late Susan McCarthy; cherished grandfather of Ian Margerum, Catherine McCarthy and Caitlin Margerum; loving son of the late William and Catherine McCarthy; dear brother of Mary (late Thomas) Haney and William (Rosemary) McCarthy; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com